Boris Johnson meets with Zelensky in Kyiv: Ukraine presidency

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, an aide to the Ukrainian leader said.

"Boris Johnson's visit in Kyiv began just now with a tete-a-tete meeting with President Zelensky," presidential aide Andriy Sybiha said on Facebook, posting a photo of the pair.

Downing Street said in a seperate statement that Johnson was visiting Kyiv Saturday for face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of a "show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people."

"They will discuss the UK's long-term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid," a spokesperson said.