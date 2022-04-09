Austrian chancellor visits Kyiv as Russia keeps up attacks

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to show support for the government as the Russian military continued to target the south and east of the country.



Nehammer will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. He also plans to visit the town of Bucha, the site where Ukrainian officials have said hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian forces before they departed.



Nehammer's visit comes on the heels of one by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday.



Upon arrival in Ukraine, the Austrian chancellor told journalists that the atrocities in Bucha must be fully investigated by independent international experts.



Nehammer, who took office in December, said the aim of his visit was to offer humanitarian and political support.



Austria, which is not a member of NATO, has so far provided, among other things, 10,000 helmets and 9,000 protective vests for civilian use.



At the same time, like Germany, it is one of the EU states that so far rejects Zelensky's demand of a ban on Russian gas imports. Austria obtains 80% of its gas from Russia.



After some hesitation and following similar moves by many other EU members, Vienna late this week expelled four Russian diplomats.



Since the beginning of the war, almost 4.5 million of some 44 million Ukrainians have left their homeland. Some 51,000 refugees have so far been registered in Austria, mainly women with children.



In Moscow, the Russian military confirmed new attacks in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipro and Poltava.



A weapons depot was struck overnight in Dnipro, said Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry.



In Myrhorod, in the central Poltava region, an attack was directed against an airfield. The Ukrainian side said that two people were injured.



In a similar attack near Chornomorsk, in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa, however, there were no victims, according to the spokesman for the region's governor.