Ukraine: No more Russian troops in Sumy

Russian troops have left Sumy region in north-eastern Ukraine, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the regional administration, said on Facebook.



Zhyvytskyi said the region is now free of Russian units.



If people hear explosions, it is because rescue workers and explosives experts are neutralizing ammunition left behind by Russian units, he added.



Zhyvytskyi cautioned that the region is not safe yet, with mines having been planted in many areas.



He warned people not to drive on the side of the road, not use forest paths and not to approach destroyed military equipment.



Zhyvytskyi previously said Russian troops had begun withdrawing from the region on Sunday.



Along with the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kiev regions, the Sumy region was one of the areas Russian troops had been attacking since the beginning of the war more than a month ago.



Russia recently announced it would concentrate combat operations on eastern Ukraine.



