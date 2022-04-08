Turkey conveys Ukraine urgency of civilian evacuation from Mariupol

In a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Turkey 's national defense minister on Friday emphasized the urgency of safe evacuation of civilians , especially in Mariupol , Ukraine .

Hulusi Akar told Oleksii Reznikov about the importance of reaching a cease-fire to help efforts for a diplomatic solution in Ukraine, as well as the "urgency of the safe evacuation of civilians, especially in Mariupol, from the land or sea," according to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

Akar reiterated that Turkey will continue to do its part for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the statement added.

He spoke with his Russian counterpart on Thursday and highlighted the urgency of the safe evacuation of civilians.

Turkey has been making efforts to end Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24 and has drawn international outrage and severe sanctions on Moscow.