Stoltenberg: NATO ready to supply weapons to Ukraine for years

NATO countries are ready to supply Ukraine with weapons for the fight against Russia for years to come, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.



Speaking to BBC radio, Stoltenberg said he could not comment on weapons systems supplied by individual NATO countries, but said that the impact of weapons already delivered to Ukraine was clear to see.



"We also see the effect of these systems, weapons on the battleground everyday. We see all the destroyed Russian armour, we see Ukraine has the ability to shoot down Russian missiles and planes," Stoltenberg said.



"Allies are ready to provide even more and also more modern and heavier weapons," he said.