RUSSIA HITS UKRAINES 42 MILITARY OBJECTS IN ONE DAY

The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday that 42 Ukraine military infrastructure objects were hit in the last 24 hours.

Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said strikes were carried out on a large shipment of foreign military equipment at a railway station, a command post, two field ammunition depots, two multiple rocket launchers and 12 strongholds and areas of concentration of military equipment.

Air defense systems downed Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters near Kherson and three unmanned aerial vehicles, he said.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 125 aircraft, 95 helicopters, 416 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,003 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 220 multiple rocket launchers, 869 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 1,902 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed," he said.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,611 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,227 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.