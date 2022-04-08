News
Mayor: More than 130 civilians shot in Makariv, near Kyiv
Published April 08,2022
The mayor of Makariv says 132 civilians have been found shot in the village on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Most of the dead were found in mass graves, Mayor Vadim Tokar told Ukrainian television. He blamed Russian soldiers, who had recently occupied several areas.
The information could not be independently verified.
Some 40% of the village was destroyed, the mayor said. He said people have no electricity or gas in the village, located more than 50 kilometers west of Kyiv.