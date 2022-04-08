JOE BIDEN RECEIVES TURKEYS AMBASSADOR AT WHITE HOUSE

President Joe Biden received Turkey's US envoy, Hasan Murat Mercan, at the White House this week, the embassy announced Friday.

Mercan was received by the US president on April 4. A photo of Mercan shaking hands with Biden in the Oval Office was posted on his personal Twitter account, and on the account of the Turkish embassy in Washington.

Biden did not host any ambassadors at White House since taking office due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Mercan's visit marks the first time the US president received ambassadors at the executive mansion.

Mercan took office March 15, 2021.