Italy reports 66,535 daily coronavirus cases, 144 more deaths

Italy reported 66,535 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 69,596 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 144 from 149.

Italy has registered 160,546 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,102 on Friday, up from 10,078 a day earlier.

There were 52 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 65 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 462 from a previous 471.

Some 442,029 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 469,803, the health ministry said.







