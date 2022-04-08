EUS VON DER LEYEN PLEDGES RETRIBUTION FOR ATROCITIES IN BUCHA

News World EU's von der Leyen pledges retribution for atrocities in Bucha

EU's von der Leyen pledges retribution for atrocities in Bucha

"It was important to start my visit in Bucha. Because in Bucha our humanity was shattered," von der Leyen tweeted. "My message to Ukrainian people: Those responsible for the atrocities will be brought to justice. Your fight is our fight."

DPA WORLD Published April 08,2022 Subscribe