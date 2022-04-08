EUS VON DER LEYEN PLEDGES RETRIBUTION FOR ATROCITIES IN BUCHA

News
World
EU's von der Leyen pledges retribution for atrocities in Bucha
"It was important to start my visit in Bucha. Because in Bucha our humanity was shattered," von der Leyen tweeted. "My message to Ukrainian people: Those responsible for the atrocities will be brought to justice. Your fight is our fight."
Published April 08,2022
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is now the first Western leader to have visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha after it emerged that atrocities were committed there as Russian troops retreated recently.
Among other things, the German politician viewed 20 exhumed bodies from a mass grave there and lit candles in a church for the victims.
Ukraine blames Russian troops for the slaying of hundreds of residents. Moscow denies involvement and says images that emerged over the weekend are staged, but has not presented any evidence for this claim.