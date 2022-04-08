Biden applauds UN vote to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

US President Joe Biden applauded an "overwhelming vote" Thursday in the UN General Assembly to kick Russia off the UN Human Rights Council over the war in Ukraine.

"This is a meaningful step by the international community further demonstrating how (President Vladimir) Putin's war has made Russia an international pariah," said Biden in a statement.

"The United States worked closely with our Allies and partners around the world to drive this vote because Russia is committing gross and systemic violations of human rights," he said, adding Moscow "has no place" in the council.

"After today's historic vote, Russia will not be able to participate in the Council's work or spread its disinformation there as the Council's Commission of Inquiry investigates Russia's violations and abuses of human rights in Ukraine."

In the statement, Biden called the photos of atrocities from the Ukrainian city of Bucha "horrifying" and said the signs of civilians being raped, tortured and executed are an "outrage to our common humanity."

"Russia's lies are no match for the undeniable evidence of what is happening in Ukraine. That's why nations in every region condemn Russia's unprovoked and brutal aggression against Ukraine and support the brave people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom," he said.

He also vowed to hold Russia accountable for the war and increase pressure on Moscow and isolate it on the international stage.

The resolution passed 93-24 in the General Assembly, with 58 member states abstaining.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,611 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,227 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.