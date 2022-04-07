Zelensky: EU countries should close ports to Russian ships

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Cyprus and the EU to close its ports to Russian ships.



"We ask that all Cypriot ports be closed to all Russian ships," Zelensky said in a video address to the Cypriot parliament on Thursday, adding: "This must also be the joint decision of the European Union."



Earlier on Thursday, EU member states were unable to reach an immediate agreement on the adoption of a further sanctions package targeting Russia.



One particular sticking point was the attempt by Greece and Malta to adjust the strict wording of regulations for closing European ports proposed by the European Commission.



Zelensky thanked Cyprus for the humanitarian aid it had supplied to Ukraine and once again described Russian atrocities committed in Ukraine, showing video footage of the war and appealing to lawmakers not to allow such crimes to be ccmmitted.



