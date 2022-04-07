Vaccine mandate row in Germany comes to a head as Bundestag votes

Germany's long-running row about whether to legally force people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is set to come to a head on Thursday, when the parliament finally takes a vote on the issue.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, both from the Social Democrats (SPD), have spoken out in favour of compulsory vaccination for all adults. But that idea is opposed not only by the opposition conservatives, but also by some senior figures in his coalition partner party, the Free Democrats (FDP).



The government made vaccination mandatory for health care workers earlier this year, but a broader mandate has met stiffer political opposition.



A recent survey suggested that among the public, about 60% support compulsory vaccination - but only a fraction believe it will actually be put into force.



Scholz had previously decided to leave the task of formulating the legislation to lawmakers, rather than have his own Cabinet put forward a bill.



The result is that the Bundestag will vote on a series of different proposals. Each draft needs a simple majority to be approved, and the order of the votes may prove crucial as to which one gets passed. It is also possible that none are approved.



The most likely draft to gain the necessary votes is a compromise that proposes that, from October 15, everyone aged 60 and older has to be able to prove that they are either vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19.



According to the draft, this deadline could still be scrapped in a parliamentary vote before that date. It could also be expanded to all those aged 18 and older in a vote before September.



Many lawmakers from each of the three coalition parties - SPD, Greens and the FDP - support this motion.



The conservative opposition has shunned the introduction of compulsory vaccination straightaway in favour of first enacting a "vaccine register" and then a "staged vaccine machanism" - which could also include compulsory vaccination for particular at-risk groups.



While some of the liberal FDP - the smallest partner in Scholz's three-way coalition - are behind the compromise proposal for those aged 60 and older, others in the party have put forward a proposal ruling out a vaccine mandate entirely. The proponents argue, among other things, that it's not clear how effective the vaccines are against current and future variants.



Overall, the issue of compulsory vaccination has lost some of its urgency in Germany as the country has now lifted most of its major coronavirus restrictions.



But supporters, including Lauterbach, point to high infection numbers and daily numbers of deaths that remain in the low hundreds.



On Wednesday, authorities registered 348 deaths in the previous 24 hours. Experts warn of a surge in cases in the autumn.



