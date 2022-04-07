Up to 7.3M Ukrainians may stay in Poland, official says

Up to 7.3 million people fleeing war in Ukraine may stay in Poland, a government official said on Thursday.

Poland has so far accepted about 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees, a Polish Development Funds and Regional Policy statement quoted Deputy Minister Malgorzata Jarosinska-Jedynak as saying

Noting that some of the Ukrainian refugees, who came to Poland initially, went to other countries, Jarosinska-Jedynak said 11 million Ukrainians could leave their country if the war continues.

"We assess that the vast majority of them, from 2.8 million or even up to 7.3 million refugees, may stay in Poland," he added.

The Russian war on Ukraine has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,563 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,213 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.