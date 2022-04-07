Ukrainian town near Kharkhiv comes under Russian fire

The small town of Losova in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine has come under fire from Russian troops with rockets, local officials said.



The were no initial reports of casualties or fatalities, mayor Serhiy Zelensky said in a video published on Telegram late Wednesday.



There was no further information about the concrete targets of the shelling.



Three days ago, the mayor called on residents to leave the city of 55,000.



According to local media reports, around 10,000 people have been evacuated in the past 48 hours.



