UKRAINES ZELENSKY CALLS ON WEST TO BRING RUSSIA TO JUSTICE

Ukraine's Zelensky calls on West to "bring Russia to justice"

"Once and for all, we can teach Russia and any other potential aggressors that those who choose war always lose... those who blackmail Europe with economic and energy crisis always lose," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to Greek lawmakers on Thursday while calling on the West to bring Russia to justice.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 07,2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on the West to "bring Russia to justice", saying Moscow's actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe.

"Once and for all, we can teach Russia and any other potential aggressors that those who choose war always lose... those who blackmail Europe with economic and energy crisis always lose," Zelensky said in an address to Greek lawmakers, speaking through an interpreter.

He reiterated calls that the democratic world rejects Russian oil and completely blocks Russian banks from the international finance system.

"Let us be honest, since the very beginning Russia's actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe," he said.