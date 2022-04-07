Ukraine says 26 bodies have been found under two ruined buildings in Borodianka town

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on Thursday said 26 bodies had been found under two ruined buildings in the Kyiv region town of Borodianka, which is been being searched by the authorities after Russian troops occupying it withdrew.

In a televised briefing, Venediktova did not say if the authorities had established the cause of death, but she accused Russian troops of carrying out air strikes on the town before they seized control of it.

"Borodianka is the worst in terms of destruction and in terms of the uncertainty about (the number of) victims," she said.

Russian denies targeting civilians.