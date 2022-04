Ukraine FM tells NATO allies to give Kyiv all weapons 'it needs'

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday called on NATO members to provide Kyiv with all the weaponry it needs to fight Russia.

"My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. Its weapons, weapons, and weapons," Kuleba told journalists at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"I call on all allies to put aside their hesitations, their reluctance, to provide Ukraine with everything it needs," he said at a meeting with alliance foreign ministers.