Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday that his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov was party to "crimes" executed by Moscow's forces in Ukraine, saying the senior Russian diplomat seeks to justify them.

"The fact that he justifies the bombing of a hospital in Mariupol and war crimes committed in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities and villages of Ukraine and calls them fake, makes him an accomplice to these crimes," Kuleba said, after meeting NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.