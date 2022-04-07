Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu meets with Canadian, Italian, Swedish counterparts in Brussels

Turkey's foreign minister met Wednesday with his Canadian, Italian and Swedish counterparts.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's first of three meetings, which took place on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, was with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly.

They discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Ukraine, said Çavuşoğlu on Twitter.

His second meeting was with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

The latest developments in Libya and Ukraine as well as bilateral cooperation in the defense industry and economy were discussed, Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu then held a meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde to discuss bilateral relations, security challenges and Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.