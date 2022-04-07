Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu: Bucha killings 'overshadow' peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Images of bodies found in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and other areas near Kyiv in the wake of a Russian pullback, have scuppered the positive atmosphere that followed recent talks between Russia and Ukraine , the Turkish top diplomat said in a statement on Thursday.

"The images from Bucha, Irpin and other regions are unacceptable. These scenes have overshadowed the negotiations," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told journalists after a NATO meeting in Brussels.

"The emerging positive atmosphere, unfortunately, was overshadowed."





TURKEY OFFERS TO HOST FUTURE UKRAINE-RUSSIA PEACE TALKS

Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday he had told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that peace talks with Russia can be held in Turkey from now on.

Speaking after a NATO meeting in Brussels, Çavuşoğlu said there were still around 30 Turkish citizens, including their companions, stuck in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol, where thousands of people are believed to have died after a month under Russian siege and relentless bombardment.

BLINKEN INVITES ÇAVUŞOĞLU TO WASHINGTON FOR TALKS ON MAY 18

Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken had invited him to Washington for talks on May 18, after the NATO allies launched a platform to improve and strengthen their long-strained ties this week.

Çavuşoğlu also said talks with the United States on Turkey's request to buy F-16 jets and modernisation kits were going well.



He said Ankara welcomes reports that the U.S. administration had sent a letter to Congress saying the sale would serve U.S. interests and NATO.

Çavuşoğlu also said he and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly had agreed at a meeting in Brussels to work to overcome a defence industry embargo imposed on Ankara, targeting equipment for its armed Bayraktar TB2 drones.







