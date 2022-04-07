Turkish, Emirati foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations in phone call

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke by phone Wednesday with his United Arab Emirates counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations.

Al-Nahyan also exchanged messages of congratulations with Çavuşoğlu over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The two men also discussed the upcoming visit schedule between the two countries.

Ties between Turkiye and the UAE are experiencing a major thaw after years of tense relations.

Çavuşoğlu visited the United Arab Emirates on March 21 this year to address the 16th UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Diplomatic Missions Forum as a guest of honor.

In February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Abu Dhabi and said Turkiye and the UAE have a common goal of taking bilateral ties to higher levels.

The visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, to Ankara last November was a crucial turning point and led to the announcement of a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkiye.