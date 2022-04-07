Turkey rescues 88 irregular migrants after illegal Greek push-back

Coast Guard units in western Aydın and Muğla provinces in Turkey rescued 88 irregular migrants after Greek authorities pushed them into Turkish territorial waters on Thursday.

A group of 33 migrants struggling on a rubber boat off Kuşadası district were pulled to the shore in Aydın, according to the local Coast Guard Command.

Twenty-five foreigners were retrieved in Izmir province and 30 others on two separate rubber boats were rescued off Bodrum in Mugla after authorities were informed about their conditions.

All migrants were referred to the provincial migration offices for due process.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Already hosting 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, Turkey is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.