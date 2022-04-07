Switzerland says it has frozen $8 billion in Russian assets

The Swiss authorities have to date frozen Russian assets and funds worth 7.5 billion francs ($8.03 billion) due to the war in Ukraine, Erwin Bollinger of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.



The number had stood at 5.7 billion francs two weeks ago.



Switzerland is an important financial centre for Russians. According to the Swiss Bankers Association, 150 billion to 200 billion francs from Russian individuals are in Swiss accounts.



Bollinger pointed out, however, that not all of these individuals are subject to sanctions. Currently, the measures affected just under 900 people.



Despite not being an EU member state, Switzerland has matched the European Union's sanctions on Moscow.



According to Bollinger, Switzerland has withdrawn more Russian assets from the reach of their owners than any other country.



He said the Netherlands had frozen around €500 million while other countries have not provided any information.



