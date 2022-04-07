Russian-owned jumbo jet stuck at German airport over sanctions

A Russian-owned jumbo jet will not be allowed to take off from Hahn Airport in south-western Germany for the time being.



The Boeing 747 cargo plane from the airline Cargologicair UK is stuck in the Hunsrück mountains in Rhineland-Palatinate state.



The airport, which filed for insolvency late last year, says it collects a daily parking fee of around 1,200 euros (around 1,300 dollars) for the plane.



"As the airline Cargologicair UK and its aircraft fall under current EU sanctions, a take-off ban was imposed on the Boeing 747, which had a maintenance stop at Frankfurt-Hahn airport," the state aviation and aviation security authority Landesbetrieb Mobilität told dpa.



It is not expected that the sanctions will be lifted in the short term, they said.



The daily parking fee is three euros per tonne, making it around 1,200 euros for this aircraft weighing some 400 tonnes, said Jan Markus Plathner, a spokesman for Hahn's insolvency administrator.



Frankfurt Hahn Airport is some 100 kilometres west of Frankfurt, where the major international airport hub Frankfurt Airport is located.



Germany's Transport Ministry said Cargologicair UK is "100% owned by Cargo Logic Holding Ltd, which is owned by Mr Alexey Isaikin and Mr Sergey Shklyanik. Both are Russian citizens."



Isaykin also holds a Cypriot passport, but the ministry said that was irrelevant in this case and that "Russian citizenship is the determining factor for the assessment."



Cargologicair UK did not inititally comment on request.



