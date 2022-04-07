Russian army has bombed ‘everything’ in Mariupol, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday addressed the Greek Parliament via video link and accused the Russian army of bombing "everything" in Mariupol, a city in southeastern Ukraine.

"There are thousands of people left in Mariupol, (and) the Russians have bombed hospitals, maternity hospitals, theaters, (and) everything else. Mariupol has been destroyed," he said.

Zelenskyy hailed the Greek government for imposing sanctions on Russia, as did most European countries.

He called on Greece to mount pressure on the EU and adopt stricter measures against Russia.

Yanis Varoufakis, secretary general of the left-wing European Realistic Disobedience Front, or MeRA25, was not present during Zelenskyy's address, nor were any members of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE).

They criticized the Ukrainian president, saying, "Zelenskyy just abused the Greek Parliament's invitation by sharing its platform with members of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, thus undermining the Ukrainian people's heroic resistance to Putin's 'criminal invasion'. We stand with Ukraine, not with the Azov neo-Nazi Battalion."