Russia says Ukraine fired missiles at ammunition depot near Belgorod last week -TASS

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Thursday that the Ukrainian army had fired at least three missiles from Ukraine at an ammunition depot near the southern Russian city of Belgorod on March 29, injuring eight Russian citizens and destroying a warehouse, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.