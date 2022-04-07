RUSSIA HITS 34 OBJECTS OF UKRAINES MILITARY INFRASTRUCTURE

Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that 34 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure were hit over the day.

Speaking at a daily press briefing in Moscow, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said a command point of the 56th Motorized Brigade, a base of nationalists, a fuel base and a shipment of foreign military equipment and weapons were destroyed with high-precision weapons.

In addition, an artillery battery, two ammunition depots, nine strongholds and areas of concentration of military equipment and one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) were struck, he said.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 125 aircraft, 93 helicopters, 408 unmanned aerial vehicles, 227 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,987 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 216 multiple rocket launchers, 862 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 1,888 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed," he said.

Konashenkov also warned that according to intelligence information, the Ukrainian special services are preparing a major provocation with toxic substances in the city of Pervomaisky in the Kharkiv region.

"On the territory of the production association Khimprom, the Security Service of Ukraine mined a storage facility with 120 tons of chlorine. This storage facility is planned to be blown up to accuse Russia of creating a chemical disaster that caused the deaths of local residents," he said.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,563 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,213 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.27 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.