PM Mishustin: Russian facing most difficult situation in three decades

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin gestures as he presents the government's annual report at a session of the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament, in Moscow (AFP)

Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions , but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

He also said the situation provided room for new business opportunities as foreign companies leaving Russia would make space for others.