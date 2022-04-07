NATO should have become history long ago: China

Calling NATO a "product of the Cold War," China on Thursday urged non-NATO countries to practice caution in their attempts to develop relations with the military alliance.

"NATO is a product of the Cold War and should have become history long ago," said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Zhao was responding to a question that Finland was "considering" applying to join NATO amid Russia's war on Ukraine which began on Feb. 24.

"We advise relevant countries to exercise caution when developing relations with NATO," Zhao said, according to Chinese daily Global Times.

Beijing has been pushing back the expansion of NATO.

On allegations that China-backed hackers attacked India's power supply, Zhao said: "In the investigation of cyber incidents there should be complete evidence, and connection to any government shouldn't be recklessly made.

"We have reiterated many times that China firmly opposes and cracks down on any form of hacking in accordance with the law, and will not encourage, support or condone hacking," the spokesman said.

He accused the US of being the "world's largest source of cyberattacks."