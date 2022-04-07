Moscow vows response to latest American sanctions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia intends to respond to U.S. sanctions against President Vladimir Putin 's daughters as it sees fit.

"Russia will definitely respond, and will do it as it sees fit," Peskov said Thursday.

The U.S. on Wednesday announced that it is sanctioning Putin's two adult daughters as part of a new batch of penalties on the country's political and economic systems in retaliation for its alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Peskov told a conference call with reporters that the sanctions "add to a completely frantic line of various restrictions" and the fact that the restrictions target family members "speaks for itself."

"This is something that is difficult to understand and explain. But, unfortunately, we have to deal with such opponents," Peskov said.









