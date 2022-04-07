Intercepted conversations prove Russian troops killed civilians: German media

Bucha resident Tetiana Ustymenko weeps over the grave of her son, buried in the garden of her house, in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv (AFP)

Germany 's BND foreign intelligence agency intercepted communications that prove Russian forces deliberately targeted civilians in Ukraine , Der Spiegel magazine claimed on Thursday.

The BND has informed a parliamentary committee this week about its findings, including radio messages in which Russian soldiers and mercenaries talked about murdering civilians in Bucha , the report said.

In one of the records, a man said "First question civilians, then shoot them," and in another intercepted conversation a soldier told his comrade how they shot a person on a bicycle, according to the report.

Der Spiegel said Russian mercenaries, including those from the Wagner military group, were involved in the latest atrocities in Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly rejected the allegations as a "fake news attack," arguing that the images that have drawn global outrage were staged after Russian forces withdrew from the city.

The Russian war on Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, U.S., and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

In response, Russia imposed visa restrictions on citizens of "unfriendly countries," and asked these states to pay for its energy in rubles.

At least 1,563 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,213 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.