G7 countries agree new economic sanctions against Russia

The Group of Seven industrialised nations slapped fresh sanctions on Russia Thursday following the "appalling atrocities by Russian armed forces" against civilians in Ukraine.

G7 leaders agreed to ban "new investments in key sectors of the Russian economy, including the energy sector", they said in a statement, alongside widening export bans on certain goods and tightening the screws on Russian banks and state-owned companies.

They also pledged to "elevate our campaign against the elites and their family members who support President Putin in his war effort".