Blinken says U.S. will not let anything stand in way of sending Ukraine arms

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Washington will not let anything stand in the way of sending Ukraine the weapons it needs in its fight against Russia.

Speaking to reporters at NATO following a meeting of foreign ministers, Blinken said the United States is looking at what new weapons it can send Ukraine.

He also added that Russia must decide if it wants to engage in meaningful diplomacy with Ukraine.

Blinken noted that the reported killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha are not a major factor in the peace talks but that Russian President Vladimir Putin's calculus is key.