18,600 Russian troops killed in war, Ukraine says

A destroyed Russian tank is seen on a highway, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv region, Ukraine (REUTERS)

At least 18,900 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine so far, according to the Ukrainian military on Thursday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 150 Russian planes, 135 helicopters, 698 tanks, 1,891 armored vehicles, 111 unmanned aerial vehicles, 76 fuel tankers, and seven boats, according to the latest update by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It said also 332 Russian artillery weapons, 108 multiple rocket launcher systems, and 55 anti-aircraft warfare systems as well as 1,358 vehicles have also been destroyed.

At least 1,563 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,213 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.27 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.