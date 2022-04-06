US to provide additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that he authorized $100 million in military aid to Ukraine to meet the country's need for additional anti-armor systems.

"The world has been shocked and appalled by the atrocities committed by Russia's forces in Bucha and across Ukraine," said Blinken in a statement, praising Ukrainian forces for "bravely" defending their country.

The authorization is the sixth drawdown of arms, equipment and supplies from Pentagon inventories for Ukraine since August 2021, he said.

The latest round of aid came in the wake of shocking photos and videos of apparent brutal killings of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, which was formerly occupied by Russian forces. Russia withdrew from the area on March 30.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow are facing vehement criticism from the international community after Ukraine accused Russian forces of committing "genocide" and "war crimes" in Bucha.

Russia has rejected the allegations as a "fake news attack," arguing that the images of dead bodies and footage of slain civilians that have drawn global outrage were staged after Russian forces withdrew from the city.

"United with our Allies and partners, we will continue to provide security assistance in support of Ukraine's defense, as well as economic support, and humanitarian aid for communities devastated by Russia's ruthless brutality," Blinken added.

Since President Joe Biden's administration took office, the US has provided more than $2.4 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, and $1.7 billion of it has been given since the beginning of Russia's war on Ukraine in late February. In addition, more than 30 countries have joined the US to deliver security assistance to Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,480 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,195 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.24 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.