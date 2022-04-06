U.S. charges Russian oligarch Malofeyev with violating sanctions

 Contact Us
The United States announced on Wednesday that it has indicted Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev for sanctions violations. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Russian billionaire had been previously identified as a source of financing for Russians promoting separatism in Crimea and as providing support for the so-called Donetsk People's Republic.

Published April 06,2022
The U.S. Justice Department has charged Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev with violating sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, saying on Wednesday he provided financing for Russians promoting separatism in Crimea.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said authorities had also disrupted a type of global malicious computer network known as a "botnet" controlled by a Russian military intelligence agency.

"The Justice Department will continue to use all of its authorities to hold accountable Russian oligarchs and others who seek to evade U.S. sanctions," Garland told reporters in Washington.

The department last month launched a federal "KleptoCapture" task force that is working to further strain the finances of Russia's oligarchs to pressure the country to cease its invasion of Ukraine.