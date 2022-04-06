Ukraine army has killed at least 18,600 Russian troops so far: Kyiv

Some 18,600 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine so far, according to the Ukrainian military on Wednesday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 150 Russian planes, 135 helicopters, 684 tanks, 1,861 armored vehicles, 96 unmanned aerial vehicles, 76 fuel tankers, and seven boats, according to the latest Ukrainian General Staff update.

At least 332 Russian artillery weapons, 107 multiple rocket launcher systems, and 55 air defense systems have also been destroyed, it added.

According to UN estimates, at least 1,480 civilians have been killed and 2,195 injured in Ukraine since Feb. 24, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.24 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, while over 7.1 million more are internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.