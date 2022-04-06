Turkey moves Ukrainian embassy back to Kyiv

Turkey has moved its embassy in Ukraine back to Kyiv after evacuating its staff last month for security concerns, the embassy tweeted late on Tuesday.

The advance of Russian forces against Kyiv had forced Turkey last month to relocate its embassy to Chernivtsi near the Romanian border.

"We had shifted for a temporary period of time our activities to the city of Chernivtsi that has become our logistics centre," the embassy tweeted.

"As of today (Tuesday) we have returned to Kyiv, our home."

Ukraine on Saturday said Russian forces were making a "rapid retreat" from northern areas around the capital and the city of Chernigiv as the Red Cross launched a fresh evacuation effort from the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

Nearly 4.25 million Ukrainians have fled the country during Russia's invasion, while a further 7.1 million are thought be internally displaced within Ukraine, the United Nations said Tuesday.