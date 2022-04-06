TUNISIAS SAIED: VOTING IN ELECTIONS WILL BE FOR INDIVIDUALS NOT FOR LISTS

Tunisia's Saied: Voting in elections will be for individuals not for lists

Voting in Tunisian parliamentary elections expected to be held in December will take place in two rounds, and the voting will be for individuals not for lists as in all previous elections, state radio cited President Kais Saied as saying on Wednesday.

Saied's comments confirm that he is moving forward with political changes although they have not been agreed upon with other key players yet.

Saied said also that the Independent Electoral Commission ISIE would supervise the elections, although not in its current composition.







