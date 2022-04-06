 Contact Us
News World One protester dead, several injured in clashes with Peru police

AFP WORLD
Published April 06,2022
A farm worker who took part in a road block protest in Peru died Wednesday following clashes with police while several others were injured, a hospital said.

The violence came a day after President Pedro Castillo called off a curfew in Lima aimed at curbing nationwide protests against rising fuel prices.

"Fifteen injured people have come in, we have one seriously injured. There is a civilian who came in dead as a result of the conflict," Carlos Navea, director of the hospital in Ica some 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of Lima, said on Facebook.