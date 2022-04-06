New York Times: Footage shows cyclist shot dead in Bucha

Video shows a civilian cyclist being killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, The New York Times reported Tuesday.



The footage was taken of Bucha during the Russian military occupation of the Kiev suburb, the newspaper reports.



The aerial footage shows a person on a bicycle riding along a street. They then dismount to walk the bike around a street corner.



Several rounds are fired in the cyclist's direction from armoured vehicles and then a plume of dust and smoke can be seen rising from the scene.



The video from late February was recorded by the Ukrainian military and was independently verified by The New York Times. The corpse of the man was eventually found in the same location after Russian troops withdrew from the area.



The newspaper published satellite images on Monday showing the remains of several people were already on the streets of Bucha in mid-March, before Russian troops withdrew. But the cause of death was not clear from those images.



Images of bodies discovered in Bucha have caused international outrage.



Ukraine and the US government blame Russian troops for the many dead in Bucha. Moscow denies this and called the accusations against the Russian military unfounded.



