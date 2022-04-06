Macron and Zelensky discuss consequences of the killings in Bucha

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky have discussed measures to ensure that the killings committed in Bucha do not go unpunished.



France has made a special payment of €490,000 ($534,380 US dollars) to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to help solve the crimes, according to sources in the Élysée Palace in Paris after the talks between the presidents, which lasted about an hour. France could also provide the court with two judges and 10 gendarmes.



According to sources, Macron also mentioned the shock and emotion in France over the atrocities. In the telephone conversation, the two presidents also talked about rapes allegedly committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. France was prepared to send a technical team to Ukraine to investigate evidence of crimes committed.

