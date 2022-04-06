Johnson: More sanctions to come over Russian atrocities in Bucha

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the actions of Russian forces committed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha don't look "far short of genocide".



Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City, just north of London, the British leader said he was confident there would be more international sanctions imposed on Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.



"I'm afraid when you look at what's happening in Bucha, the revelations that we are seeing from what Putin has done in Ukraine doesn't look far short of genocide to me," Johnson said.



"It is no wonder people are responding in the way that they are. I have no doubt that the international community, Britain very much in the front rank, will be moving again in lockstep to impose more sanctions and more penalties on Vladimir Putin's regime."



