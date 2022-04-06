India says 264 civilians killed in Kashmir in over 7 years

India said on Wednesday that 264 civilians and 505 Indian forces personnel were killed by insurgents in Jammu and Kashmir from May 2014 to November 2021.

The Home Ministry told parliament that 87 civilians and 99 Indian forces personnel were killed from Aug. 5, 2019, when the Indian government scrapped the disputed Muslim majority region's autonomy, to November 2021.

On March 15, the Indian government informed parliament that 62 military personnel were killed and 106 more were injured in violence in 2020, including along the borders.

In such incidents in 2021, 42 personnel were killed and 117 were injured.

Militants have stepped up attacks on local policemen-many of whom have been killed while off duty or on vacations-as well as pro-India political workers and military personnel.

They have also killed many people from the region's minority communities, especially Hindus, in recent years, notably since the 2019 decision, which has sparked fears of demographic changes in Kashmir.

According to data submitted to parliament, 14 Hindus have been killed in the last three years, including ethnic Kashmiri Hindus known as Pandits.

At the same time, the government has said hundreds of migrant Pandits have returned to Kashmir since Aug. 5, 2019, after being provided government jobs.

Earlier, police inspector-general Vijay Kumar told a local news agency that government forces have begun night patrolling in regions where Pandits live and migrant laborers from other Indian states come to work in order to "prevent militant attacks on soft targets."

DISPUTED REGION

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, New Delhi and Islamabad have fought three wars-in 1948, 1965 and 1971-two of them over Kashmir.

Also, in the Siachen glacier in northern Kashmir, Indian and Pakistani troops have fought intermittently since 1984. A cease-fire took effect in 2003.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.

According to several human rights organizations, thousands have reportedly been killed in the conflict since 1989.