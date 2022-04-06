Germany’s Scholz: Our goal is to not let Russia win this war

Germany and its allies will adopt new sanctions against Russia, and provide more weapons to Ukraine to force Kremlin to end its war of aggression, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"It has to remain our goal that Russia does not win this war," Scholz told German lawmakers during a question and answer session in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament.

He said severe sanctions on Russia, additional military assistance and financial support to Ukraine, will all help to achieve this goal.

The German leader accused Russian forces of war crimes in Ukraine, and also dismissed Russia's claim that Bucha massacre was staged by Ukrainians after its troops left the town.

"Russian soldiers massacred Ukrainian citizens, including children, women and the elderly, before withdrawing from the town," he said.

"Killing civilians is a war crime. To be clear: The perpetrators and those who commissioned them must be held accountable," he added.

Scholz said EU member states were close to finalizing a fifth package of sanctions on Russia in response to latest reports coming from Ukraine.

Since Russia's war on Ukraine began on Feb. 24, at least 1,563 civilians have been killed, and 2,213 injured, according to UN estimates.

More than 4.27 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced.