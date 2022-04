The EU medicines watchdog on Wednesday approved a second Covid booster jab for people aged 80 years and older, but said it was too early to make a finding on other age groups.

"A fourth dose (or second booster) can be given to adults 80 years of age and above after reviewing data on the higher risk of severe Covid-19 in this age group and the protection provided by a fourth dose," the European Medicines Agency said in a combined statement with the European Centre for Disease Control.