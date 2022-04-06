EIGHTY-NINE KILLED IN UKRAINES CAPITAL KYIV SINCE START OF WAR

Eighty-nine people, including four children, have been killed in Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the city council said in a statement on Wednesday.

A further 398 people have been wounded and 167 residential buildings damaged by Russian strikes, it said, warning residents to continue to follow air raid warnings despite a recent pull-back of Russian forces from the Kyiv region.

"It has become safer in Kyiv, but the threat of air strikes remains," it said. Russia denies targeting civilians.





