At least 167 children killed in Russia-Ukraine war so far

At least 167 children have been killed and 279 others injured since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Russian army's bombardments damaged 927 educational facilities, with 83 of them entirely destroyed, the statement added.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the European Union, US, and the UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,480 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,195 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.24 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.