1 dead, several wounded in Greece hospital fire

At least one person was killed and several others injured after a fire broke out in a hospital in northern Greece on Wednesday, local media reported.

The fire broke out in the COVID-19 ward on the second floor of the Papanikolaou Hospital in Thessaloniki, according to Skai TV.

Two of the seriously injured patients have been admitted to the intensive care unit, while other patients have been transferred to other wards of the hospital.

The fire brigade service said that the blaze has been put out.

The broadcaster reported that the fire broke out when a patient lit a cigarette inside the ward.